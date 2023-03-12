Zim players based abroad: Saturday Wrap

Jordan Zemura was dropped from the Bournemouth’s matchday squad that beat Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean defender had started the Cherries’ last six games in the EPL.

His absence was due to his contract situation at the club after snubbing recent offers that were tabled for him.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put on another decent shift to help his side to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Championship.

Nakamba started in the match and played the entire game as a central midfielder. In a poll conducted after the encounter, he was voted the second best Luton player of the afternoon.

Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa retained his starting berth in the first XI that lost 3-0 to Burnley.

Darikwa was booked in the second as he played the full ninety minutes.

Wigan remained on the bottom of the table following the result.

Brendan Galloway was not part of the Plymouth Argyle side that lost 3-0 to Barnsley in League One.

David Moyo ended his goal drought, scoring for Barnet FC in the FA Trophy.

The goal is his first for the club since joining them in January on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona started and played the entire match in Al Tai’s 3-1 loss to Damac in the Saudi Pro League.