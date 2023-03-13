Sheasham confirm new home ground after forced to leave Gweru venue

Sheasham have confirmed their home venue for the opening part of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Construction Boys are making the debut in the top-flight following their promotion last season after winning the ZIFA Central Region Division One championship.

The newcomers had planned to play at their original home ground, Bata Stadium in Gweru, when the new campaign begins this weekend.

However, those plans have been delayed due to the ongoing construction work at the venue.

The ground is getting an upgrade to meet the minimum standards of hosting Castle Lager Premiership games.

This has forced them to shift their base from Gweru to Zvishavane during the opening part of the season. They will use Mandava Stadium, which is the home ground of FC Platinum.

Sheasham’s first home game will be against Chicken Inn in their season opener.