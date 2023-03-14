Jordan Zemura attracts interest from EPL and Germany amid uncertainty on his Bournemouth future

Jordan Zemura has attracted interest from EPL and German clubs as his Bournemouth future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The Zimbabwean defender’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and has refused offers to extend his stay.

He was dropped from the Cherries’ matchday squad that beat Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday afternoon due to his contract situation.

And now according to 90min.com, West Ham United have renewed their interest in Zemura and are leading the chase to sign him ahead of next season.

The Hammers first showed an interest in the Warriors international last year but Bournemouth decided to exercised the option to extend the contract with another year.

Emerson Palmieri and Aaron Cresswell are currently West Ham’s options at left-back but the club wants a long term replacement for the latter.

The publication further claims Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa are also admirers of Zemura, while interest has been shown in his services from clubs in Germany and France.