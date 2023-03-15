Morocco join Spain & Portugal in transcontinental bid to host 2030 World Cup

Morocco has officially joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the FIFA 2030 World Cup.

This was confirmed by the North African country’s Sports Minister Chakib Benmoussa at the CAF President Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

“I would like to announce, before this assembly, that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” a message from King Mohammed VI, read by Benmoussa, said.

“This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds.”

Morocco is replacing Ukraine, which was set to join Spain and Portugal’s bid before inconveniences caused by war and its football federation became involved in an alleged corruption scandal.

The new alliance adds another transcontinental bid to the process, alongside a three-way deal between Greece, Saudi Arabia and Egypt and a separate joint bid from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

This is Morocco’s sixth attempt to host the World Cup after making five unsuccessful solo hosting bids dating back to 1994.