Terrence Dzvukamanja nominated for Player of the Month award in SA

2:29 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Terrence Dzvukamanja has been nominated for the Orlando Pirates’ Player of the Month award for February.

The Zimbabwean striker is vying for the gong along with other four nominees – Monnapule Saleng, Tapelo Xoki, Thembinkosi Lorch and Sipho Chaine.

The nomination comes after Dzvukamanja reclaimed his spot in the first team in January. The forward had spent the first half of the campaign in the cold.

The Warriors international had fallen out of favour and was almost on his way out during the January transfer window. He also endured a hostile reception from the Pirates fans.

However, after coach Jose Riveiro decided to give him a chance to play, the player didn’t disappoint. Je has made successive appearances in the squad.

This has seen the 28-year-old getting praise not only for his performances on the field, but also for his work ethics and discipline.

