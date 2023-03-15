Wilfred Zaha receives insane offer to leave EPL

Wilfred Zaha has received an insane offer to leave the English Premier League – EPL – when his contract with Crystal Palace expires at the end of the season.

The Ivorian is one of Palace’s star players and has been the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the past.

The London club wants to retain the play beyond this season and offered a new ‘lucrative’ deal of close to £200,000-a-week that includes bonuses and other payments.

However, according to report by English outlet The Daily Mail, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are looking to go one step further, with the club willing to pay the Zaha around £320,000-a-week.

This amounts to massive £9million-a-year deal.

A move to the top flight of Saudi Arabian football would see the 30-year-old becoming the latest high profile EPL player to move to the Middle Eastern country after Cristiano Ronaldo transfered to Al Nassr.

In addition to the interest from Saudi, Zaha has also attracted interest from Europe – AC Milan among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Playing in the Champions League is likely to appeal to the forward but the lucrative wage packages he’d being offered elsewhere won’t be ignored.