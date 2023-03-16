CAPS United announce signing of former SA-based defender

CAPS United have announced the signing of former South Africa-based defender Hastings Chapusha.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year-contract with the Green Machine on a free transfer.

He was with South Africa National First Division side JDR Stars, where he spent just three months but didn’t play due contract issues with the club.

Chipusha becomes CAPS United’s latest signing ahead of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Other notable arrivals include Tanaka Koni, King Nadolo, Adrian Silla, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi and Admiral Matope.

The club has also signed goalkeeper Ashley Rayners and Tafadzwa Rusike.