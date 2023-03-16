Dynamos announce new look squad for 2023 season

Dynamos have announced their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Glamour Boys made several signings after parting ways with over fifteen players from the previous campaign’s team.

The new arrivals include Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Bakari, Keith Madera, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife and Congolese striker Eli Ilunga.

The Harare giants also snapped up Denver Mukamba, Donald Mudadi and Donald Dzvinyai.

Tendaishe Magwaza joined the club on a loan deal from WhaWha.

Herbert Maruwa is the head coach and will be assisted by Murape Murape.

Frank Makarati is the new captain of the team, with 23-year-old Emmanuel Jalai and Kevin Moyo coming in as the 1st and 2nd vice-captain, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will kick off their 2023 season with a visit to the Colliery to face Hwange on Saturday.

Here is the squad.