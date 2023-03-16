FIFA congress votes to uphold Zimbabwe suspension

The FIFA congress has voted to uphold the suspension of the Zimbabwe from the international football community.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA for ‘third party interference’ last year, after the country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

At the ongoing FIFA congress being held in Rwanda, 199 of the 200 members voted for the suspension to remain in place.

The only condition given by FIFA for the suspension to be lifted, is the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led ZIFA administration.

