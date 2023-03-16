New: Hugo Broos names final Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the final 24-man squad to face Liberia in the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

South Africa will face Liberia in back to back Group K matches later this month.

Bafana will first play the Lone Stars at Orlando Stadium on the 24th of March before facing them again in Liberia four days later.

Below is the sqaud;

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi

Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune

United), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Innocent Maela (OrlandoPirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena(Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, USA),Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal).

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus),Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula(Mamelodi Sundowns).

More Soccer24 News