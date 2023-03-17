Dele Alli banished from Besiktas first team

Besiktas Head Coach Senol Gunes has banished Dele Alli from the first-team and does not plan to include him in any match-day squads for the rest of the season.

The Englishman moved to the Turkish Super Lig giants on season-long loan deal from EPL side Everton at the start of the campaign.

He has scored just two goals in 13 league appearances and was omitted for the squad for their recent wins against MKE Ankaragucu and Istanbul Basaksehir.

According to Turkish outlet, Takvim, coach Gunes is not planning on selecting Alli in his squad again this season.

The 26-year-old is expected to watch the team’s remaining games from the stands until his loan expires at the end of the season and he returns to Everton.

The publication claims the gaffer has since communicated his stance to the player.

The snub comes after Gunes had slammed Alli back in January, insisting the player-marker ‘doesn’t deserve to play’.

The Besiktas manager had also publicly criticised the former Tottenham man for his ineffectual performances in November after hauling him off at half-time against Umraniyespor.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider website, Everton are likely going to terminate Alli’s contract and pay him up rather than keep him in the squad for another year.

Alli still has over a year remaining on his contract at the Goodson Park.