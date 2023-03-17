Europa League: List of qualified teams for QFs, draw details & dates

Manchester United, Roma and six-time winners Sevilla are among the teams that have qualified for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Qualified Teams

Feyenoord (NED)

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Draw Details

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held at UEFA’s headquarters at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The event is on Friday, March 17 at 2 pm CAT.

How to watch the draw

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw ceremony live on SuperSport Premier League channel 203.

The event will also be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Fixture Dates

The quarter-finals will be held on April 13 and April 20. Victors of those ties will then compete in the semi-finals, scheduled for May 11 and May 18, ahead of the final on May 31.