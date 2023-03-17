Gallery: Christian Atsu funeral in pictures

5:49 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Hundreds of the people, including Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Black Stars coach Chris Houghton, current and former national team players, family and friends of Christian Atsu, paid their last respects to the late football star at his funeral today.

The late former Chelsea and Newcastle United star, died in last month’ earthquake in Turkey aged 31. His body was found 12 days after he disappeared following the devastating earthquake, which killed more than 50 000 people.

His funeral was held at State House in Acra.

Atsu will be buried in his home village on Friday.

Below are some of the images from the funeral (Pictures credit – Ghana Football Association)

 

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo

 

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku

 

Black Stars coach Chris Houghton (left) and his assistant George Boateng

 

Christian Atsu’s two children

 

Christian Atsu’s partner Marie-Claire Rupio (right) and the late star’s twin sister Christiana Atsupie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS