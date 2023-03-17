“I was blocked by the national team and SAFA on social media years ago”: Bafana fan pleads with Robert Marawa

by The Soccer24 Staff

A South African football fan has pleaded with celebrated sportscaster Robert Marawa to speak to the people in charge of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Bafana Bafana social media pages to unblock him, after he was blocked ‘years ago’.

Sibulele Gwiliza took to Twitter to reach out Marawa, with screenshots showing that he was blocked from viewing any posts made by the two pages.

In response to a fellow user who wanted to know why he was blocked, Gwiliza said he lashed out at SAFA after a Bafana Bafana loss years ago ’emotionally’, resulting in him getting blocked.

In response,  Marawa pleaded with those in charge of the two pages to do the right thing and unblock the football fan.

 

