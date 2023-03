The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reduced the price for the rest of ground ticket for top-flight matches in the 2023 season.

For the cheapest ticket to watch PSL matches since Zimbabwe adopted the multi-currency system in 2009, fans have been paying USD3.

The Farai Jere-led PSL administration has however revealed that the ‘Rest of Ground’ ticket is now pegged at USD2.

VIP rickets remain at USD5, while the VVIP ones will be pegged at USD10.

