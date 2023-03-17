SHADES OF BLUE…. GLAMOUR GALORE

Harare giants Dynamos announced their 2023 squad in style yesterday, reminding football fans that there is still glamour in the blue half of the capital.

DeMbare, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, posted their 2023 squad picture yesterday.

They surprised their fans, as well as everyone else, by posting pictures of the Hebert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa-led technical team and players, clad in neat blue suits and white shirts.

So good were the pictures that even Castle Lager Premiership rivals Chicken Inn, complemented them.

