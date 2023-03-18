Black Rhinos confirm death of another player

Black Rhinos have confirmed the death of another player, Marcus Mapanhure.

The club said the player died on Saturday morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after succumbing to injuries sustained after he was hit by a car on his way to the training.

A statement released by Rhinos reads: “Another sad day for the Black Rhinos family.

“The club regrets to announce the passing on of one of our new players, Marcus Mapunhure, popularly known as ‘Rojo’, this morning (18 March 2023) at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“He was hit by a car in Harare Central Business District yesterday morning on his way to the training ground.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In January, Rhinos lost goalkeeper Simbarashe Nkosi due to a chest infection.

Nkosi was signed by Chauya Chipembere from Tenax in 2021 but didn’t play as he went for a military training the following year.

He was set to officially join the team ahead of this season.

The club also mourned the death of former Black Rhinos Queens and Mighty Warriors player Rufaro Machingura.

Machingura died in January after a long illness.

Pic Credit: Facebook / Black Rhinos