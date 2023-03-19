CAPS United beat Manica Diamonds in season opener as ZPC Kariba hold Highlanders

CAPS United kicked off their 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season with a 2-0 win over Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The Green Machine opened the scoring just three minutes into the game through Thulani Joseph, who netted the fastest goal this season so far.

The ball found its way to the back of the net after Manica goalkeeper Joram Gumbo made a blunder in trying to save the effort.

The hosts, who were dominant throughout the match, extended their lead through Blessing Sarupinda on the stroke of half-time.

They returned to the second half and managed to preserve their. advantage but finished the game with a man short after goalscorer Thulani received a straight red card.

The forward launched a crude challenge on Bret Amidu in the 86th minute.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders played to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at the Barbourfields.

Bosso were without their head coach Baltemar Brito, who is Portugal undergoing a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence refresher course.

Madinda Ndlovu was in charge of the goalless draw.

Triangle United beat Herentals 1-0 in the other Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 fixture played in the Low Veld on Sunday.