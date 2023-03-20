Highlanders gaffer expresses dissatisfaction over referee decision in goalless draw against ZPC Kariba

Highlanders assistant coach Antonio Torres has expressed his dissatisfaction after the referee didn’t awarding “enough additional time” in their goalless draw against ZPC Kariba on Sunday.

Bosso started the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season with dropping points at home.

The hosts were wasteful through out the game, failing to convert many chances that came on their way.

On the other end, Kariba were seemingly content with a draw as they never delivered threatening attacks and played without urgency.

Torres, who was in the terraces with Joel Luphahla, while Madinda Ndlovu was in the dug-out, felt the visitors wasted a lot of time which was not recovered in the referee’s optional time.

The gaffer said: “We dropped two points, but we missed 14 chances of clear goals and they had one chance at goal.

“We controlled the game and they were making delays. We now have to try and get a win in our next game.

Torres continued: “In football, time is gold and if you’re a team that doesn’t fight for big goals picking a point is a job well done.

“If you look at how much time was wasted in the first half and the referee only added two minutes, that is not good for football.”

Highlanders will play Black Rhinos away in their second game of the season.