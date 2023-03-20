Highlanders youngster to undergo trials at Orlando Pirates

Highlanders youngster Prince Ndlovu is reportedly set to undergo trials at South African top-flight Orlando Pirates.

The 17-year-old will spend a week with the DStv Premiership giants after arriving in the country on Sunday night.

According to The Chronicle, Ndlovu will train with the Sea Robbers from the 20th to the 26th of March.

Bosso communication and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed Ndlovu’s trip to South Africa.

“He will be on trials from the 20th to the 26th of March,” Maphosa told the publication

Ndlovu, who made his debut for Highlanders’ senior team in July last year following his promotion from the club’s developmental side Bosso 90, also trained with Pirates in January, while waiting for a visa to travel to Croatia.

The youngster was supposed to undergo a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole.

However, the trip didn’t happen after he failed to secure the visa.