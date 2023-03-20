Lionel Messi’s father Jorge addresses to rumours about his son’s future at PSG

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has responded to rumours linking the player with an exit at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old’s PSG contract is due to expire at the end of the season and hasn’t renewed it yet.

Talks to extend his stay in Paris have stalled in recent months, and he will become a free agent if the contract situation remains the same.

And this has attracted speculation on Messi’s future and was recently reported to have received a mega offer of $234m-per-season from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Other outlets have linked him to American Major League side Inter Miami, shile others have claimed the Argentine captain could return to his former club Barcelona.

Messi Sr has now taken to Instagram to address some of these rumours.

The 65-year-old posted screenshots of three posts which he insists are false.

Jorge Messi denies three stories: ▫️ Leo leaving Tuesday session due to problems with Galtier;

▫️ PSG not open to accept Messi’s conditions to sign new deal;

▫️ Messi asking for €600m salary to Al Hilal. “Fake news — don’t trust them, we will not accept lies anymore”. pic.twitter.com/RVMNZ3yW65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023