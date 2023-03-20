Simba Bhora sign former Ghana national U-23 goalkeeper

Ambitious Premiership newcomers Simba Bhora Bhora have signed former Ghana national U-23 goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.
The 27-year-old shot-stopper has previously had stints with Ghana Premier League sides Wa All Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko.
He was part of the Ghana U-23 squad at the All Africa games in 2015.
Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine confirmed that Seidu has joined the Shamva-based side on a 2-year deal.
“He (Seidu) has signed with us on a 2-year deal,” said Nyatsine.
The Simba goalkeeping department currently has Simba Chinani, formerly of CAPS United and Dynamos, as well as Lee Madziro.