Simba Bhora sign former Ghana national U-23 goalkeeper

Ambitious Premiership newcomers Simba Bhora Bhora have signed former Ghana national U-23 goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has previously had stints with Ghana Premier League sides Wa All Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko.

He was part of the Ghana U-23 squad at the All Africa games in 2015.

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine confirmed that Seidu has joined the Shamva-based side on a 2-year deal.

“He (Seidu) has signed with us on a 2-year deal,” said Nyatsine.

The Simba goalkeeping department currently has Simba Chinani, formerly of CAPS United and Dynamos, as well as Lee Madziro.

