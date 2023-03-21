I don’t feel mercy for Hazard: Kroos

Toni Kroos has claimed he does not feel sorry for team-mate Eden Hazard after the Belgian spoke of his disappointment after being frozen out at Real Madrid this season.

Hazard is enduring a frustrating spell in Madrid due to inconsistency and injuries.

The situation was recently made worse by coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has frozen the player out of the squad despite him being fit to play.

Hazard hasn’t featured a single minute of La Liga or Champions League action since returning from the World Cup campaign.

In an interview last week, the Belgian bemoaned about his lake of game, saying: “I want to play. I want to have fun on the field.

“Training is good but what keeps us alive are the matches. I hope deep inside me that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me, I hope.

“We’ll see if I’m still going to play by the end of the season. I doubt a little. It’s up to me to show him in training that he can call on me.”

Kroos, however, has admitted he has no sympathy for the forward, telling Eleven Belgium: “Of course it is a difficult situation, but pity is misplaced in football.

“I don’t believe Eden has a bad life. You can feel sorry for people who have it much worse than him. It’s not about money, I don’t feel sorry for anyone in football.

“It’s a tricky situation, yes. And it’s been a long time. But in the end, everyone is partly responsible for their own situation. I know Eden very well, we are often together. But I feel sorry for people who have it very bad and Eden is not one of them.”