Ederson reveals favourite coach for Brazil job

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that there is a big possibility that Carlo Ancelotti will take over the reins as Brazil national team coach.

Ancelotti, who is the the current Real Madrid coach, has been mooted as the potential candidate for the head coach’s post after Tite’s departure in December last year.

Brazil’s federation reportedly met with Ancelotti but denied that they reached a verbal agreement with coach, under contract at Madrid until 2024.

“There is a big possibility that he comes,” Ederson told reporters ahead of Brazil’s game against Morocco on March 25.

The Manchester City keeper said he had spoken with some Brazilian players who have played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid including Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao.

“What I’ve been told about him is that he’s an exceptional coach, that everyone in the group likes, he’s a guy who has a very successful career, just look at his CV. We will see in the near future if he will be here or not.

“I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there’s too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living in a phase of anxiety.”