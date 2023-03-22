Mesut Ozil announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil has been forced into football retirement due to injuries.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder has announced his retirement at the age of 34.

He was playing for Turkish top flight side Istanbul Basaksehir since joining in the summer but has only made eight appearances for the club following injury problems.

Confirming his retirement in a statement, Ozil said: “Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, l’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”