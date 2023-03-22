Talent Chawapiwa reveals plans to return to South Africa

Talent Chawapiwa has revealed his plans to return to South Africa Premier Soccer League.

The former Warriors international is playing for a local side, Simba Bhora, having joined them in the pre-season.

The forward joined the newly promoted club as he sought to restart his career after spending almost a year without a club following his release at Sekhukhune United.

Speaking to FarPost.co.za, Chawapiwa said he is aiming to entice DStv Premiership clubs again by scoring as many goals as he can in the Zimbabwean league.

“My goal is to get more offers. I’ll be back to my best.

“I’ll be back to the best league in our region,” he said.

“On a personal level I have to score goals and try to help the team to achieve its season objective.

“We are a new team but a lot is expected from us because there is a lot that has been invested in the team.

“Preparations went well. We have a mixture of new and experienced players so it’s a good blend.”

Meanwhile, Chawapiwa made his debut for Simba Bhora in the opening round of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership against defending champions FC Platinum last weekend.