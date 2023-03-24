Chicken Inn drops veteran defender Passmore Bernard

Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore has confirmed that veteran defender Passmore Bernard is not part of their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The 35-year-old had his contract expired on December 31, 2022 and it was not renewed.

The club offered him a new deal but the player is yet to sign it after pressing issues popped up.

“All I can say, Passmore’s contract with the club expired at the end of last year,” Matore said, as cited by the Chronicle. “He was set to renew it and unfortunately some family issues popped up.

“We have since decided to excuse the player to give him ample time to deal with those pressing family issues. When he is ready, he should come to us and we will take it from there.”

In the current absence of Bernard, young defender Arthur Chinda is set to be a regular starter at a club that also lost the services of veteran duo of ex club captains Moses Jackson and Guide Goddard at the end of last year.