Dynamos hit out at PSL after suspending Richard Chihoro

Dynamos have slammed the Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend their team manager Richard Chihoro.

Chihoro was suspended for misconduct, following his ‘anti-juju ritual’ in the Harare giants’ 1-0 victory over Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

During the half time, the team manager was filmed performing an alleged ritual by sprinkling some unknown substance at the Mpilo End goalpost to ‘unlock the nets’, after DeMbare had failed to break the deadlock in the first half, despite creating a lot of chances.

In response, Dynamos have hit out at the league for rushing to suspend their team manager without enquiring with the club first.

A statement released by Dembare reads: