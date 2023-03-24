PSL hits Dynamos with disciplinary action

Dynamos have become the first club to face disciplinary action from the Premier Soccer League this season.

The Glamour Boys have been summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee following fan trouble incident during their 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season opener against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Harare giants are facing charges of pitch invasion and missle throwing during the game.

A statement by the PSL confirmed the development, saying: “The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following incidents of pitch invasion and missle throwing that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match played between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023.

“Dynamos FC are charged for breaching Order 31.1.13.1 and 31.1.13.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations.

“The Disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL Offices.”

The charges follow after the PSL suspended Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro over his “anti-juju” antics during the same match.

During half time, Chihoro performed an alleged anti-juju ritual by sprinkling some unknown substance at the Mpilo End goalpost to ‘unlock the nets’, after DeMbare had failed to break the deadlock in the first half, despite creating a lot of chances.

The team manager will appear before the PSL disciplinary committee and is suspended from sitting in the technical area until the matter has been resolved.