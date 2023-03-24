Thomas Tuchel agrees deal to return to football management

Thomas Tuchel is set to bounce back to football management, six months after leaving the Chelsea head coach post.

The German gaffer is in line to take over at Bayern Munich to replace Julian Nagelsmann at the Bavarian giants.

The defending Germany Champions are struggling domestically this season and lie second behind Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann, who hasn’t been at the training ground this week, will meet with Bayern bosses on Friday when he will be officially informed of the decision.

According to reports in Europe, Tuchel has agreed to join Bayern with immediate effect, with full agreement in place between the two parties.

Bayern’s players are already aware that the ex-PSG boss, who has been living in Munich for some weeks, will be their new manager.

Meanwhile, Tuchel’s imminent appointment at the 32-times German champions ends any chance of him returning to the dugout in the Premier League, after being linked to the manager’s position at Tottenham in recent weeks.