Highlanders, FC Platinum record wins as CAPS United drop points at Baobab

FC Platinum moved to the top of the table after recording their second victory of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Platinum Boys beat Cranborne Bullets 1-0 in a match played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

The defending champions cruised to the victory, thanks to Brian Banda’s 40th minute strike.

At National Sports Stadium, Highlanders recorded their first victory of the season after edging Black Rhinos 1-0.

McKinnon Mushore netted the solitary goal in the second half of the second half.

The win puts Highlanders on four points, having recorded a draw in their first game.

CAPS United’s winless run at Baobab Stadium continued on Saturday after the Green Machine played a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars on the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Harare giants have now failed to pick maximum points in their last six visits to Ngezi.

The goalless result comes on the back drop of the visitors’ 2-0 victory on the opening matchday.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn beat Simba Bhora 1-0 to hand the newcomers their second successive defeat.

Green Fuel played a 1-1 draw against Herentals in the other matchday 2 played on Saturday.

Results:

Black Rhinos 0-1 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Chicken Inn 1-0 Simba Bhora

Green Fuel 1-1 Herentals

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 CAPS United