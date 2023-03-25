Hugo Broos apologizes to South Africans for his behavior after Liberia game

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologized to South Africans for his behavior after his charges’ 2-2 draw with Liberia in an Afcon qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Broos was livid after South Africa surrendered a 2-goal lead to be held by the visitors.

The Belgian left the pitch in the dying stages of the game and did not attend the post-match press conference, actions he has now apologized for, saying emotions got the better of him.

“It was everything. When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances. But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances that, in the last half an hour we lost control over the game because yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were,” Broos told South African Football Association (SAFA) media.

“And then yeah, in the 91st minute or 92nd minute you get a goal where you lose the victory. And that, yeah, that left me with a lot of emotions and I left at 2-2, went immediately to the dressing room. I did not fulfill my media obligations and I want to apologize for that. But I am a human being and the emotions took control over me yesterday.

“I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment and that’s what I did. It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision.”

Bafana face Liberia again at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Liberia on Tuesday.

