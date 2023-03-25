Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 Saturday Results

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2.

Full-time:

FT: Black Rhinos 0-1 Highlanders

59’GOAL Mushore scores

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ndlovu, Ncube, Faira, Mukuli, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Ngala, Mushore.

FT: Chicken Inn 1-0 Simba Bhora

72’GOAL Whata

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Chinda, Jaricha, Bhebhe, Dzingai, Mhlanga, Majika, Charamba, Muza, Mutangamiri.

Simba XI: Chinani, Manenji, Musarurwa, Tafa, Jaure, Moyo, Chipunza, Chitiyo, Kawe, Nyanhi, Onifade.

FT: FC Platinum 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

41′ Goal!!! Brian Banda puts FCP ahead.

FT: Green Fuel 1-1 Herentals

FT: Ngezi Platinum 0-0 CAPS United

Fulltime:

84′ CAPS Sub: Mangaira replaces Manondo.

80′ CAPS Sub: Chapusha replaces Musaka.

75′ CAPS Sub: Dhaka replaces Nyoni.

74′ Ngezi Sub: Makuwe, Madanhanga, Amini replace Murimba, Mushonga, Vuwa.

69′ Ngezi on the break with Mandinyenya getting the space and tries a shot. His strike, however, goes inches wide.

64′ Ngezi Sub: Mandinyenya, Gaki replace Murasiranwa, Mweha.

52′ Ngezi setting an early pace on the game with another promising chance. Kashitigu fimds good space but hits straight to the keeper.

47′ Murasiranwa’s header from a short range is saved by the keeper.

45′ Freekick to CAPS United near the edge of the box, Murwira behind it but hits the ball straight to the wall.

37′ Vuwa sends a cross to Mweha, who hits over with only the keeper to beat.

30′ Still goalless.

18′ Murasiranwa finds the space and hit from a range but Mateyaunga does well to go airborne and save the effort.

15′ Ngezi starting to control the pace are yet to cause trouble on the other end.

10′ Still goalless after the opening ten minutes.

2′ Freekick to CAPS, Murwira takes it but his effort is saved.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Murwira, Zambezi, Madzongwe, Chafa, Sarupinda, Nyoni, Bamusi, Sarupinda, Rupiya, Manondo.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Madhake, Chigwida, Mavhurume, Mukumba, Mushonga, Kashitigu, Mweha, Vuwa, Murimba, Murasiranwa.