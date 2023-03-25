Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 Saturday Results

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2.
Full-time:
FT: Black Rhinos 0-1 Highlanders
59’GOAL Mushore scores
Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ndlovu, Ncube, Faira, Mukuli, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Ngala, Mushore.
FT: Chicken Inn 1-0 Simba Bhora
72’GOAL Whata
Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Chinda, Jaricha, Bhebhe, Dzingai, Mhlanga, Majika, Charamba, Muza, Mutangamiri.
Simba XI: Chinani, Manenji, Musarurwa, Tafa, Jaure, Moyo, Chipunza, Chitiyo, Kawe, Nyanhi, Onifade.
FT: FC Platinum 1-0 Cranborne Bullets
41′ Goal!!! Brian Banda puts FCP ahead.
FT: Green Fuel 1-1 Herentals
FT: Ngezi Platinum 0-0 CAPS United
Fulltime:
84′ CAPS Sub: Mangaira replaces Manondo.
80′ CAPS Sub: Chapusha replaces Musaka.
75′ CAPS Sub: Dhaka replaces Nyoni.
74′ Ngezi Sub: Makuwe, Madanhanga, Amini replace Murimba, Mushonga, Vuwa.
69′ Ngezi on the break with Mandinyenya getting the space and tries a shot. His strike, however, goes inches wide.
64′ Ngezi Sub: Mandinyenya, Gaki replace Murasiranwa, Mweha.
52′ Ngezi setting an early pace on the game with another promising chance. Kashitigu fimds good space but hits straight to the keeper.
47′ Murasiranwa’s header from a short range is saved by the keeper.
45′ Freekick to CAPS United near the edge of the box, Murwira behind it but hits the ball straight to the wall.
37′ Vuwa sends a cross to Mweha, who hits over with only the keeper to beat.
30′ Still goalless.
18′ Murasiranwa finds the space and hit from a range but Mateyaunga does well to go airborne and save the effort.
15′ Ngezi starting to control the pace are yet to cause trouble on the other end.
10′ Still goalless after the opening ten minutes.
2′ Freekick to CAPS, Murwira takes it but his effort is saved.
1′ Kick-off!!!
CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Murwira, Zambezi, Madzongwe, Chafa, Sarupinda, Nyoni, Bamusi, Sarupinda, Rupiya, Manondo.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Madhake, Chigwida, Mavhurume, Mukumba, Mushonga, Kashitigu, Mweha, Vuwa, Murimba, Murasiranwa.