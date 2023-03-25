Lloyd Chitembwe reveals his game plan for Ngezi Platinum encounter

Lloyd Chitembwe has revealed his game plan for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 game against Ngezi Platinum Stars this afternoon.

The Green Machine will travel to Baobab Stadium for the encounter hopping to get their first league victory at the venue.

The Harare giants have only managed three draws and suffered two defeats in their last five trips to Ngezi.

Speaking ahead of the match, Chitembwe is wary of his opponents and wants his charges to put up a competitive game against the hosts.

The gaffer said, as cited by NewsDay: “So the expectation is to go out there and face a very competitive Ngezi Platinum Stars team.

“Our expectation is to go there and give a good performance for ourselves. I believe that all these things that we do we do for ourselves. I think it’s very important to go there and be confident and at the same time have the hope that you can win the match.”

Chitembwe added: “Honestly speaking, Ngezi Platinum Stars are not a small team. I was particularly impressed by how they finished the season last year. And if there is any strength you see in that team it’s continuity and that tells you there are some good things that they are doing.”

The match kicks off at 1 pm CAT and it will be live on ZTN Prime.