Argentina FA names national team’s training facility after Lionel Messi

Argentina FA has renamed the national team’s training facility after their captain Lionel Messi.

The Casa de Ezeiza in Buenos Aires is now called as the Lionel Andres Messi training facility in “honour of the best player in the world”.

The announcement was made at a grand celebration ceremony in honour of the World Cup triumph.

The event was attended by Argentina FA officials from AFA, current and former players national team players and representatives from football teams in the Argentine league.

Messi ended Argentina’s 36-year wait for a World Cup, following in the footsteps of the legendary Diego Maradona, leading the Albiceleste to victory in the tournament in Qatar.

Speaking at the event, Messi said: “Thank you because this is something very emotional for me. 20 years ago I came to this property and I felt a special energy. I am very happy. This is a very, very special recognition for me.”

#Institucional El Complejo Habitacional de Ezeiza lleva el nombre del eterno Lionel Andrés Messi. ✔ Jornada histórica con la presencia de Claudio Tapia, autoridades de la casa y figuras de nuestro fútbol. 📝 https://t.co/PxM2l7uC43 pic.twitter.com/EJYDirvzCa — AFA (@afa) March 25, 2023