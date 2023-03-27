Highlanders, FC Platinum clash headlines Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 fixtures.

The games will be played this coming weekend, with the first game scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The game between Highlanders and defending champions FC Platinum is headlining the 3rd round fixtures.

Bosso host Pure Platinum Play at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

CAPS United will be up against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Before that, on Saturday, Premiership new boys Simba Bhora host Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

Here are the fixtures;