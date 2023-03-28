Injuries hit CAPS United camp ahead of ZPC Kariba clash

CAPS United have three players nursing injuries ahead of their weekend’s Castle Lager Premiership matchday 3 encounter against ZPC Kariba.

In an update issued by the club on Tuesday, William Manondo, Ben Musaka and Ian Nyoni have all missed the training due to injuries.

The Green Machine, who are yet to taste a defeat this season, are currently sitting in the 3rd place with four points after two games.

They won against Manica Diamonds on the opening match before playing a goalless draw versus Ngezi Platinum Stars in the second encounter.

Their next tie is on Sunday at 3 pm CAT.