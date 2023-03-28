Watch: Prince Dube on target for Azam

Prince Dube was on target for Azam in friendly match against KMC FC on Monday night.

The Zimbabwean striker netted the goal in the 72nd minute to double his side’s lead.

The goal is his first in weeks after he netted the fastest goal in the Tanzanian Premier League this season last month.

Dube netted the goal in the sixteenth minute following a counter attack after Azam won possession in their half from the kick off.