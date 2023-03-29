Zim youngster signs pro deal with English club

Zim youngster Zanda Siziba jas left Ipswich Town to join English National League side Yeovil Town on a permanent transfer.

Siziba, who had been on the books of League One side Ipswich since 2019,. signed a two-year-contract with his new club.

Announcing the news, the English fifth tier club said: “Yeovil Town are delighted to announce the signing of Zanda Siziba from Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer.

“The 19-year-old arrived in Somerset this week and signed a two-year deal at Huish Park.”

Commenting after his signing was confirmed, Siziba said; “I’m really excited to get going. I met my teammates today, they’ve been welcoming so I’m really excited.

“We had a good and hard session today, it was intense with a lot of finishing, that’s what I like to do!”