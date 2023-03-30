CAF confirms Afcon 2023 to be held in 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the dates for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The tournament will be played in Ivory Coast from 13 January 2024. The Afcon final will happen on 11 February 2024

Twenty four teams will take part in the competition.

The draw for the finals will be held in September 2023. Date and venue will be confirmed in due course.

A statement by CAF reads: “The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 dates have been officially confirmed by CAF, with the opening match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

“The four-week tournament, pitting Africa’s best 24 nations will officially conclude on 11 February 2024.

“This will be the 34th edition of the tournament and returns to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time after first being held there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.”

Meanwhile, seven countries have so far qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals.

Among the qualified teams is the COSAFA nation of South Africa.

Ivory Coast booked their place at the finals tournament as hosts, while defending champions Senegal have also qualified.

Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Tunisia complete the list.