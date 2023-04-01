A chest full of draws as Dynamos, Chicken Inn drop points

Dynamos dropped points for the first time this season after playing a goalless draw against Simba Bhora on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys had won their first two games, registering a 4-0 victory in the previous round.

Their matchday encounter, however, delivered a totally different display as they failed to dominate the pace in the entire afternoonth.

The game itself had a slow start, with both sides failing to create meaningful chances in the opening quarter hour.

The first noticeable attack fell in Simba’s way on 23rd minute when Tichaona Chipunza delivered a weak effort which posed no threat to Dembare goalie Taimon Mvula.

Tanaka Shandirwa followed up for the visitors after the half hour but his effort went inches wide.

Arthur Musiyiwa came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, with his 43rd minute shot fumbled by keeper Simbarashe Chinani before hitting the post.

The second half presented few goalmouth action with neither side willing to take the game forward.

The scoreline remained the same as Simba grabbed their first point in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Elsewhere, the games between Cranborne Bullets vs Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs vs Black Rhinos both ended in goalless draws, while Sheasham and Yadah played a 1-1 stalemate.

Results

Simba Bhora 0-0 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Chicken Inn

Sheasham 1-1 Yadah

Log Standings: