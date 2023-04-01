Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 action on Saturday.

Latest:

Simba Bhora 0-0 Dynamos

-Halftime.

43′ Musiyiwa fimds the space after receiving the ball from Moyo’s freekick. His shot, however, is saved by the keeper.

37′ Corner kick to Dynamos, played short and Shandirwa evades his marker before shooting wide.

28′ Corner kick to Simba, headed wide.

23′ Simba on the break and Chipunza is on the end of it but takes a weak shot and the keeper collects.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour. No clear cut opportunities have been created so far.

11′ Simba Sub: Onifade replaces Mangame.

3′ Yellow Card to Musarurwa (Simba).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Simba Bhora XI: Chinani, Musarurwa, Maneji, Tafa, Jaure, Moyo, Chipunza, Chitiyo, Kawe, Chikosa, Mangami.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Makarati, Mudadi, Musiiwa, Matindife, Shandirwa, Paga, Chintuli.

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Chicken Inn

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos

Chiefs XI: Ali, Nyahunzwi, Gama, Msebe, Chirinda, Mkolo, Ncube, Phiri, Verumu, Moyo.

Rhinos XI: Matava, Mudzengerere, Katsande, Mchisa, Saunyama, Mwasanga, Mukucha, Gweva, Nyakudanga, Dematsika, Chiripawako

Sheasham 0-1 Yadah