Pfumbidzai hands Mamelodi Sundowns 2022/23 DStv Premiership league title

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the 2022-23 DStv Premiership with seven games to play.

The Pretoria-based club were confirmed as the champions after attaining an unassailable lead at the top of the table following SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw against Chippa United.

Ronaldo Pfumbidzai scored the opener for the Chilli Boys in the 23rd minute with top class shot.

SuperSport, who needed a win to keep the title race alive, did recover from Pfumbidzai’s goal in the second half through Gamphani Jones Lungu’s effort.

However, the equaliser was not effort the result saw them surrender the title race to Sundowns who picked their 13th league triumph.