Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target for Orlando Pirates in the 2-0 win over Richards Bay on Saturday.

Dzvukamanja, who started in the match, scored the opener in the 32nd minute through a header.

The goal is his fourth in nine league games this season.

Terrence Dzvukamanja 🤝 scoring headed goals for Pirates. Deadlock broken in Richards Bay as Amabhakaniya lead 1-0.