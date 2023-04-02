Highlanders break FC Platinum jinx as CAPS United edge ZPC Kariba

Highlanders have broken an eight-year jinx after beating FC Platinum 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso, who had last beaten the Platinum Boys in the league in August 2014, got their goals in the first half through Stanley Ngala and Peter Muduhwa.

Ngala opened the scoring in the 27th minute following a cagey start to the game.

Muduhwa followed up seven minutes later to double the lead before the break.

The visitors returned to the second half more determined and pulled one back in five minutes after the restart.

However, that was the only goal they could get and failed to complete the comeback.

Bosso held on to their advantage to register their second successive win and moved to third place, tied on points with leaders Dynamos and seperated on goal difference.

Second-placed CAPS United bounced back to winning ways after edging ZPC Kariba 1-0 and also moved to seven points.

Adrian Silla scored the solitary goal on his debut after coming on as a second half substitute.

Elsewhere, Hwange beat newcomers Green Fuel 3-0, while the match between Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum Stars ended in a goalless draw.

Results:

Highlanders 2 +-1 FC Platinum

CAPS United 1-0 Kariba

Hwange 3-0 Greenfuel

Triangle United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Log Standings: