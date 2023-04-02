Kamhuka hails Mbesuma for helping him settle in South Africa

Zimbabwean defender Victor Kamhuka has hailed legendary former Chipolopolo striker Collins Mbesuma for helping settle at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Pretoria Callies.

The big defender (32) joined the Pretoria-based side in January, following stints in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Kamhuka’s arrival at Callies has coincided with a massive 12-game unbeaten run in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the former Dynamos and How Mine defender says Mbesuma, who is the assistant coach, has helped him settle at the club,

“I joined Callies in January, my family wanted me closer to them that was one of thẻ reasons and the coach (Kwanelo Kope) also played a big part because he knew me from under 20 and 23 so when I was told it’s him we had a chat and it was an easy move,” said Kamhuka.

“He trusted me and that’s what any player needs for a coach to trust in him and you will fight for that coach.

“I’m the only Zimbabwean player at Callies but I’m with the legendary (Collins) Mbesuma as assistant coach and he has welcomed me as his young brother,” he added.

The Warriors trialist says his aim to help Callies stay in the South African second tier division and possibly help them fight for promotion to the DStv Premiership next year, if his contract is extended.

“I signed a 6 months contract and the club wants to give me another year. The club wants to save its status in Motsepe Foundation Championship this year then we fight for promotion (to the PSL) next season, that is if I agree to the offer,” said Kamhuka.

More Soccer24 News