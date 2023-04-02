No alcohol sale at Highlanders, FC Platinum game

Highlanders have confirmed that there will be no alcohol sale at their game against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League recently allowed alcohol sale at all match venues starting in this round.

Bosso said in a statement: “We would like to advise our valued supporters that there will be no sale of alcohol at Barbourfields stadium before, during and after our league match against FC Platinum.

“Whilst the club is elated by the recent PSL governors resolution on the sale of alcohol in the stadia, it is impossible for the club to immediately implement this resolution which requires the clubs to go through processes that include but not limited to stakeholders engagement.

“We are currently seized with the processes to make sure that we meet the required standards as stated in the PSL statement released on the 30th of March as earliest as possible.

“We implore our fans to be patient with us and come in their numbers to support the team today.”