‘Big 3’ leading the way

For the first time in a very long time, the ‘Big 3’ —Dynamos, CAPS United and Highlanders occupy position one, two and three on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer game log standings.

Despite it being too early in the season, the picture ought to please anyone who believes the three giants doing well, makes the league better.

The traditional giants are level on seven points after the first three matches.

Despite dropping points for the first time against Premiership new comers Simba Bhora on Saturday, DeMbare are at the summit of the table thanks to a superior goal difference.

CAPS United, who left it late to overcome ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium thanks to Adrian Silla’s debut goal, are second on the table.

Bosso, who beat FC Platinum for the first time in nine years yesterday, occupy third position.

CAPS and Highlanders play on Friday on Matchday 4, when they take on Black Rhinos and Chicken Inn respectively.

Dynamos host Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 4 fixtures;

Thursday April 6,

Yadah v Simba Bhora (National Sports Stadium) 15:00hrs

Friday, April 7

Black Rhinos v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium) 15:00hrs

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals College (Baobab Stadium) 15:00

FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava Stadium) 15:00

GreenFuel v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo Stadium) 15:00

Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Babourfields Stadium) 15:00

Saturday, April 8

Hwange v Sheasham (Luveve Stadium) 15:00

Sunday, April 9

ZPC Kariba v Triangle (National Sports Stadium) 15:00

Monday, April 10

Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium) 15:00

