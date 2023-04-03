BRITOMANIA… Portugese coach ends Bosso’s 9-year winless jinx against FC Platinum

Bulawayo giants Highlanders finally ended their 9-year winless jinx against FC Platinum in the league, after a 2-1 win over the defending champions at Babourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso had last beaten the platimum miners in 2014 but went into the clash bubbling with with confidence after beating army side Black Rhinos in Harare last week.

Baltemar Brito’s charges took the lead just before the half hour mark when Stanley Ngala chipped over Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane.

Peter Muduhwa doubled Highlanders’ advantage in the 33rd minute when he headed home Achford Faira’s corner kick to send the Bosso fans into a frenzy.

Despite the visitors dominating position in the first, Bosso were brilliant on the counter and deservedly went to the half time interval leading 2-0.

FC Platinum came back into the second half determined to get an early goal and got one five minutes after the restart through reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, whose brilliant volley gave Ariel Sibanda no chance.

Highlanders held on for their first league victory over FC Platinum in nine years, to the delight of Brito.

“It doesn’t matter how, for us the three points are the most important. If we want to make achievements, we need to understand we have to get points from teams like FC Platinum, that have quality in terms of players,” said Brito in his post-match interview.

Up next for Bosso, is a Bulawayo derby against last season’s runners up Chicken Inn at Babourfields on Friday.

