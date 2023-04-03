Chelsea start negotiations with potential candidate to takeover from Graham Potter

Chelsea are searching for a new substantive coach following the sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday.

Potter was relieved of his duties after just six months in charge. He suffered a string of poor results which has left the team on number 11 on the EPL table.

Former Brighton defender Bruno Saltor has been put in interim charge while the club searches for a permanent coach.

According to reports in England, Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to takeover at the Blues.

The German, who was relieved of his duties by Bayern last month, is said to have already started negotiations with the EPL side.

🚨 Understand there have been already approaches for Julian Nagelsmann to be the new Chelsea head coach. Talks will continue to make final decision — but he’s the favorite. #CFC No confirmation on Pochettino links at this stage. Nagelsmann, mentioned in internal talks yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1jcxrgjRYd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane have also been linked with team.

Other notable names include Luis Enrique, Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho.